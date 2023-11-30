Inside the Making of Sexy Gothic Drama “Saltburn”

Like the one moment of summer portrayed in the film, "Saltburn" is unforgettable. Oscar-winner Emerald Fannell, fresh from the success of "Promising Young Woman," sets her sights on the male point of view that is twisted with a side of love. Barry Keoghan is fantastic as the mysterious Oliver while Jacob Elordi shines as the aristocrat Felix. Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, and an unrecognizable Carey Mulligan complete the cast. "Saltburn" is now out in theaters. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Saltburn," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/11/Emerald_Fennell_and_Rosamund_Pike_Talk__Saltburn_.mp4