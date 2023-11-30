Lady Knights hold off Golden Bears for home opener win

Shadow Hills girls basketball dug deep in the second half against the Temecula Valley Golden Bears to come away with the 49-32 win in their season home opener. This extends the Lady Knights’ win streak to five straight this season. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadow Hills Girls Basketball (@shhsgirlsbasketball2024) Senior Victoria Hyatt led the Knights with 25 points, 9 rebounds – just one shy of a double double. She also had 5 steals on the night. Freshman standout Analiah Cardona ended the night with 11 points and 4 rebounds for the Lady Knights. The Lady Knights host Valley View next on Friday, December 1st.