Rajahs basketball chasing three-peat for Desert Valley League Title

The basketball season has just begun and the Indio boys basketball team knows what’s expected of them this season. After two back-to-back Desert Valley League titles, the Rajahs want to keep the momentum up for the three-peat. However, that’s not all they’re eyeing this time around. "We’re very excited . We have a great team this year and I feel like we can go all the way," says senior Jayden Gonzalez. "We’re definitely going to win league this year. But I feel like we can go further in CIF and get a ring." Gonzalez was the team’s second top scorer last season and one of the handful of returners this year for Indio. But that sentiment is echoed across the roster as senior Daven Thomas has a lot of trust in his team this year as well. "We got a good group of guys, just ready to get after and it go all the way," says Thomas. Additionally Gonzalez says, he believes all players ‘compliment each other very well.’ But the Rajahs are still focused on playing hard and playing fast behind head coach Ivery Thompson. "I’ve known my coach many years. He coaches very hard, we run every day, and I feel like he gets us prepared," says Gonzalez. The Rajahs first league game is set for December 6th, against the Yucca Valley Trojans.