Celebrating The Holiday Season With The Palm Springs Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – The Palm Springs Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony takes place at Frances Stevens Park to kick off the holiday season. This annual tradition brings the community together to celebrate and enjoy the festive spirit with twinkling lights and holiday decor, creating a magical atmosphere for the event. The main attraction of the ceremony is the Grand Christmas Tree, beautifully decorated with ornamtents, tinsel, and lights. Families friends, and the community gather at the park to witness the official lighting of the Christmas Tree. As the countdown begins, excitement fills the air, and when the switch is flipped, the tree illuminates with a dazzling display of lights. The sight is breathtaking and fills everyone’s hearts with joy and amazement. Be part of the holiday jingle mingle in the park with Palm Spring’s Annual Tree Lighting ceremony at 5:15pm. There will be crafts for youth, performances by the dancing christmas trees, holiday music, and caroling.