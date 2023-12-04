A big announcement to make: You may have heard someone new is coming to NBC Palm Springs…and now we can reveal who it is!

Legendary Sportscaster Fred Roggin is joining the team at NBC Palm Springs. He will be hosting a new news broadcast at 6:30 pm. The Roggin Report will tackle the day’s news topics with reaction and discussion and bring you the news in a new, fresh format. You’ll definitely want to tune in beginning Tuesday, January 2nd at 6:30pm.