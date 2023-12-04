John Lloyd Young To Perform At Oscar’s December 5th

John Lloyd Young is most famous for his role in the Broadway Musical "Jersey Boys", for which he won a Tony award in 2006. He is bringing his new show to Oscar’s in Downtown Palm Springs on December 5th. He just performed the show for the first time in Hollywood this weekend. He says of course he’ll perform some of Jersey Boys, but a lot of other numbers that you might not expect to hear from him. You can get tickets and find more information at https://oscarspalmsprings.com/.