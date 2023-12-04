News
American Red Cross Benefit Drive-Through, Partners with NBC Palm Springs
NBC Palm Springs is partnering with Red Cross to host a drive-through benefit here at the NBC Palm Springs studio parking lot. The drive-through is running from 6am to 7pm, and benefits our local Red Cross chapter which provides disaster services to those in need. We will also be broadcasting the drive periodically throughout the day. This drive is only accepting money so please do not bring any goods beyond that. We’ll see you there!
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 4, 2023
