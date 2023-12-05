Entertainment Report

Big Annual Gala For The McCallum Theater Wednesday Night

PALM DESERT, CA – Tomorrow night is the big annual gala for the McCallum Theater. Celebrating the new season of shows and performances that are slated for the coming months. And the McCallum Theater itself is in the spotlight, as a new board chair is making changes he hopes will bring a whole new audience to the theater. For more information go to https://www.mccallumtheatre.org/.

By: Pristine Villarreal

December 5, 2023

