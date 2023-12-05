NBC is sponsoring the upcoming Desert Hot Springs Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival, taking place this Saturday. The magical celebration begins at 5:45pm where shimmering floats and dazzling displays will light up the night. The event will include a tree lighting ceremony, free pictures with Santa, free face painting, free cotton candy, and free carnival rides, as well as live music and a variety of food vendors. The parade starts at Palm Drive and Missions Lakes Boulevard and ends at Palm Drive and Second Street. The holiday festival is on Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard. More information can be found at www.cityofdhs.org/.