American Red Cross Drive-Through Benefit In Partnership with NBC Palm Springs

PALM DESERT, CA – From 6am to 7pm on Thursday, December 7, the American Red Cross Coachella Valley Chapter will be collecting financial donations with NBC Palm Springs at 72920 Park View Drive to help ensure that our neighbors have food, shelter and comfort in their time of need. A gift to disaster relief can help people whose lives have been upended by wildfires, storms, floods, and countless other crises. A gift will not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter, it will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they better prepare for disasters. Community members will also have the opportunity to drop off cards or banners for military families, veterans, and service members. Please ensure all cards are signed and do not include envelopes. Please only sign with your first name only. Use generic salutations such as "Dear Service Member," "Dear Veteran," "Dear American Warrior," or "Dear Military Family" and write your best wishes for the holidays and a heartfelt thank you for their service. Do not include email addresses or home addresses on the cards. The American Red Cross shares three ways to support the community this holiday season. Make a financial donation; go to the website to donate online (https://www.redcross.org/) or make a donation at NBC Palm Springs to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small. See you tomorrow and be sure to give a wave to our reporter covering the event, Tiani Jadulang!