Annette Bening and Jodie Foster Talk to Manny the Movie Guy about “Nyad”

Annette Bening is fantastic as the real-life Diana Nyad in Netflix’s "Nyad." The film documents her effort to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage at the tender age of 60! She never gave up. But she couldn’t do it all without the help of Jodie Foster’s Bonnie Stoll, her ex-lover who became her trainer and best friend, and Rhys Ifans as her no nonsense navigator John Bartlett. I spent some time with both Bening and Foster to talk about their interest in making the film, the undying bond between these two strong women, and what they hoped viewers will get after watching the film. "Nyad" is now available to stream on Netflix. See our interview below. For our complete look at "NYAD," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/12/Jodie_Foster_and_Annette_Bening_Talk_NYAD.mp4