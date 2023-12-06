Seattle Kraken Recall defenseman Ryker Evans

Coachella Valley Firebirds Defenseman Ryker Evans gets his first call up to the National Hockey League after an explosive rookie season. Tuesday, the second year blue liner was recalled to the Seattle Kraken. The 21-year-old has netted two goals and six assists for the Firebirds. TRANSACTION: The @SeattleKraken have recalled defenseman Ryker Evans from the #CVFirebirds. Good luck, Garth! pic.twitter.com/ZNwCK1yKpx — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) December 5, 2023 The Kraken are looking to bounce back from a five game losing streak. They face the New Jersey Devils Friday, puck drop set for 7:30pm.