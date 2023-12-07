American Red Cross Coachella Valley Chapter in Partnership with NBC Palm Springs Donation Drive-Through Today

PALM DESERT, CA – NBC Palm Springs and the American Red Cross of Riverside County are teaming up to celebrate a ‘Day of Giving’ today to help families impacted by disasters large and small. In times of crisis, communities across Coachella Valley come together to support one another. This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of the Red Cross and exemplified by local volunteers and donors. From 6am to 7pm today, the Red Cross of Riverside County will be collecting donations with NBC Palm Springs at 72920 Park View Drive to help ensure that our neighbors have food, shelter, and comfort in their time of need. A gift to Disaster Relief can help people whose lives have been upended by wildfires, storms, floods, and countless other crises. A gift will not only with immediate needs like food and shelter, it will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they better prepare for disasters. Community members will also have the opportunity to drop off cards or banners to military families and veterans and service members. You can donate online to their website https://www.redcross.org/.