Indio tops Yucca Valley in Desert Valley League opener

The back-to-back Desert Valley League champions made a statement with their 60-48 win over the Yucca Valley Trojans as they chase a three peat for the league title this season. It was a big match up and a date circled on the calendar for both teams as they fight for the top of the DVL once again. Top scorer for the Rajahs, Junior Darren Thomas finished with 15 points and said it’s a good start for him and his team. "We work hard as a team and executed," says Thomas. "I feel like we beat the hardest team and we just got to keep working." Head Coach Ivery Thompson agreed these are the wins that matter a little more. "Well anytime you get a league win, it’s important," says Coach Thompson. "I think they battled well. I thought we competed the whole game, we stayed focused. We didn’t really play too high or too low — just stayed right there in the middle like we wanted to be. I was very proud of our tempo."