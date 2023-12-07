Palm Desert boys basketball looking to prove something on the hardwood

Head Coach Justin Justin Sobczyk and the Aztecs are chasing the top of the Desert Empire League standings this year to show they’re top two and not two. A talented young cast and one senior standout back in the lineup from injury, the sky is the limit for this team. "We’re a young team but I think we got a lot of skilled guys," says Senior standout Coby Christensen. The Aztecs are currently 9-2 so far this year and with league right around the corner Head Coach Justin Sobczyk is confident in his team. "This group’s a lot different than groups I’ve had in the past," says Coach Sobczyk. "We have young talent but a lot more talent so it allows us to do a lot more offensively and defensively. And this is a group that lives in the gym. They want to get better and they want to win." But the Aztecs also have Christensen back in the lineup after losing his to injury for his entire junior year. It’s a much anticipated return for the team and even many in the Coachella Valley. But no one seems more eager than Coby himself. "Just looking to make the playoffs. I mean it’s really important for me and my senior year after missing last year," says the team captain. "I missed a lot of time and important steps — but to make a run in the playoffs is the most important." Meanwhile, Sophomore Forward Jake Brande says the team chemistry is undeniable. "Just keeping the chemistry rolling and passing the ball. Find the open man and just keep playing good defense," says Brande. "If we continue that I think we’ll come out on top." The Aztecs’ first league game is against Xavier Prep on Cook Street on December 19th.