Join NBC Palm Springs at The Desert Hot Springs Holiday Parade on Saturday Evening

NBC Palm Springs invites you to join us at the Desert Hot Springs Parade of Lights and Holiday Festival, for a dazzling extravaganza full of holiday cheer! There will be plenty of events to enjoy, such as the Tree Lighting Ceremony, pictures of Santa Claus, plenty of food vendors, live music, free carnival rides, and face painting! The event takes place Saturday evening from 5:45pm to 10pm. The parade starts at Palm and Mission Lakes Blvd. and ends at Palm and 2nd Street. The holiday festival is on Palm and Pierson immediately following the parade. For more information on the parade and the holiday festival visit the website https://www.cityofdhs.org/.