Palm Springs Animal Shelter and NBC Palm Springs Present Tail-a-Thon Extravaganza 2023

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter and NBC Palm Springs are collaborating together to present the Palm Springs Animal Shelter Tail-A-Thon, a telethon scheduled to start on December 14, 2023! The event is designed to support the Palm Springs Animal Shelter in the classic telethon style, featuring phone calls, interviews, adoption stories, and the potential for a puppy bowl! The support of the community is crucial in helping raise funds for the shelter’s vital efforts. Whether through generous donations, sharing the event through email and social media channels, or tuning in to watch and participate, every actions counts in making a difference for the for the shelter. The event will go from 4pm to 7pm on December 14th, and will be broadcasting on NBC Palm Springs news channel and streamed live on the NBC Palm Springs Facebook page. For more information on the telethon and Palm Springs Animal shelter, visit the website https://psanimalshelter.org/.