‘Open to the Challenge’: Lady Knights eye top of DEL standings

Shadow Hills Girls Basketball program is looking to end up at the top of the Desert Empire League standings once again. "We’ve got a lot if new players on our team and we worked really hard, so I’m excited to show what we’ve been able to contribute this season." says senior point guard, Victoria Hyatt. The DEL Co-MVP is averaging 21.3 points per game as the Lady Knights are 7-1 on the season. But Head Coach Tim Britton says the talent is stacked top to bottom from the underclassmen the veterans. "The core group of veterans that we have are obviously instrumental to the program but the influx of talent at the younger age and with the freshmen that are coming in, we’re extremely excited," says Coach Britton. Freshman point guard Analiah Cardona is following in Hyatt’s steps, from the statistics to the decision-making on the hardwood. She’s making a name for herself on the court and says the team chemistry speaks for itself. "It’s been a fun experience, we work well on the court together and we’re all just friends on and off the court," says Cardona. They are looking to end up at the top of the DEL for a third year in a row. Coach Britton says they’re welcoming the pressure this season. "We understand that that’s the expectation here. It’s something we established a long time ago that Shadow Hills is a basketball school," says Coach Britton. "So we’re very open to it. We look forward to it and it makes it exciting. That’s why we do it. We’re really fortunate to be labeled like that. It’s hard work, but make no mistake. We’re open to the challenge for sure." The Lady Knights’ first league game is against the La Quinta Lady Blackhawks on December 19th.