30 Mile “Our Lady of Guadalupe” Pilgrimage Walk

On December 12, a 30+ mile pilgrimage walk begins for "Our Lady of Guadalupe". Traditional celebrations start at 4am. The official pilgrimage starts at 6am, from Our Lady of Solitude Catholic Church in Palm Springs to the Valley Missionary Program in Coachella. Over 20,000 participants are expected, expressing faith through this communal journey. Road closures are expected, especially in the early hours. Alternate routes are suggested.