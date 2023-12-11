Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Endorses Joey Acuña For 2024 State Assembly

Monday morning, a surprising announcement came from Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia. Garcia has served the Coachella Valley for more than two decades in various political roles. Ahead of the 2024 race for State Assembly, the Assemblymember announced he’s endorsing another candidate for the position. The move arrives without a direct statement from Garcia saying he will not be seeking re-election or providing a reason for the change. Garcia was first elected to the California Legislature in 2014, before that he served as the Mayor of Coachella, where he gained a majority of his supporters. "To be able to see the families and the kids here today. Again, it’s like a dream come true for families that have been here for 30-40 years, and I’m happy just to have a small part in that effort." Garcia said during a grand opening of a park in Mecca, in October of 2023. Garcia announced he’s endorsing valley native Joey Acuña for the position. Acuña is currently a Coachella Valley Unified School District Board Member. In a press release announcing Acuna’s campaign, Garcia left a statement reading in part, "I believe that Joey is the best candidate to succeed me in the State Assembly and continue the fights to address climate change, build affordable housing, expand access to higher education, and improve mental healthcare infrastructure. I’m proud to endorse Joey Acuña, and I look forward to playing an active role in his campaign." Along with the current Assemblymember, other local figures endorsing Acuña include Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez and Riverside County Supervisor Manuel Perez. Garcia has not made a direct comment about his political role in 2024. After reaching out to both Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and Joey Acuña for comment, we have not received any response.