Democrat Will Rollins Held Open House For His Campaign Office in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT, CA – Democratic Congressional candidate Will Rollins unveils Palm Desert Campaign office today. Rollins is a Palm Springs resident and former federal counterterrorism prosecutor, and aims for Congress in California’s 41st district. He’ll be up against Republican incumbent Ken Calvert for a second year in a row. Calvert defeated Rollins with about 52 percent of the vote. For more information about Rollin’s campaign, visit https://willrollinsforcongress.com/.