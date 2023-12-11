News
Kaiser Permanente Collect Over 1,200 Holiday Gifts For 11th Annual Holiday Toy Drive
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – Kaiser Permanente employees and physicians across Riverside County collected over 1,200 holiday gifts for kids and teens for their annual holiday toy drive. The toys were distributed by a community partners, Think Together, a nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs. Toys were distributed to several schools across the county, including our local Julius Corsini Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 11, 2023
