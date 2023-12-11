Sacred Earth And Healing Arts of Tibet Event: A Spiritual Journey of Culture and Compassion

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA – Embark on a profound cultural and spiritual journey as the historic Gaden Shartse monastery’s Tibetan Buddhist Monks present the "Sacred Earth and Healing Arts of Tibet" event from December 11th to 17th, 2023. The week-long celebration of art, culture, and mindfulness revolves around the creation of the Chenrezig Buddha of Compassion Sand Mandala at the Desert Hot Springs library, 14380 Palm Dr. They would like to recognize the Riverside County Library System, the City of Desert Hot Springs, Bubbling Wells Ranch, Miracle Manor and Azure Palms for their partnership. All events are donation based, with proceeds supporting the Gaden Shartse Monastic College’s mission to preserve Tibetan educational, spiritual, and cultural traditions. For more information and details about the Gaden Shartse Tour schedule of events, visit http://www.tibetanheart.org/.