SoCal Weather Briefing Monday December 11, 2023

Your SoCal ‘Monday Morning’ Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley will be under lots of high clouds today with very dry air and high temperatures in the lower-70s. Chilly temps expected in some areas of the Valley tonight. High temps will once again be here for Tuesday but with lots of sunshine. Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and dry with highs in the middle-70s. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings