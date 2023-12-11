Whitewater Preserve Reopens After Tropical Storm Hilary Damage

WHITEWATER, CA – As of December 11, The Wildlands Conservancy announces the preserve’s undamaged trails, parking lot, picnic area, and visitor center, have resumed regular hours of operation from 8am to 5pm. Having been closed since Tropical Storm Hilary, Whitewater Canyon Road has been repaired, but the Canyon View Loop Trail and Pacific Crest Trail are still severely damaged and are not recommended. For more information on The Whitewater Preserve and trail alternatives, visit https://wildlandsconservancy.org/.