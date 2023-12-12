Health
Child is First Flu-Related Death in the Valley
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – Officials say the child was under the age of 5 and tested positive for Influenza A. They also report the child did not have any underlying health conditions. It’s the first flu death reported in the valley this season. County health officials are urging all residents 6 months and older to take protective measures against the flu including vaccination, hand washing and watching for commonly known symptoms.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 12, 2023
