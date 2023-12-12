News
PSUSD’s ‘Drone Soccer’ Keeps Kids Busy After School
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA – PSUSD expanded its Drone Soccer program to elementary schools this year. The district’s first elementary Drone Soccer Finals Tournament continued December 12, happening at Desert Springs Middle School where the Finals showcased students from top-ranked after school clubs. The game mixes flying drones with the strategy and teamwork found in regular team sports like soccer.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 12, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...