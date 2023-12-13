“Breakfast with Santa” This Saturday Hosted By The City of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department

The City of Palm Springs Parks and Recreation Department is hosting "Breakfast with Santa." The magic happens this Saturday December 16th, from 8am to 11am. Santa will swap his Santa Hat for chef hat, as he’ll be flipping pancakes alongside Rudolph for every child on the "Nice List". There will also be games, crafts, and you’ll br able to take a picture with jolly old Nick as well! To RSVP for this event, visit https://www.palmspringsca.gov/.