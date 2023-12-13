Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month Program Kicks Off 9th Recognition Event

INDIO, CA – The Riverside County Office of Education honored 18 seniors from desert-area high schools for their character, integrity and commitment to education. Before they graduate to pursue their college and career dreams, the seniors in the class of 2024 from desert-area high schools will be recognized at the first of mutiple Greater Coachella Valley Student of the Month events. Student of the Month honorees embody character, integrity, a passion for learning, active involvement in school life, sports, and community service, and have displayed remarkable resilience in the face of life’s challenges while maintaining a commitment to education.