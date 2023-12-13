Jenna Ortega To Return To The Valley For Film Festival

Actress Jenna Ortega, a Coachella Valley native, is set to attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival for the premiere of "Miller Girl". Ortega, who was born in Palm Desert and grew up in La Quinta, rose to fame with notable mature roles in "Scream", "You", and her most high profile role to date in "Wednesday". You can catch the screening of "Miller Girl" on Thursday, January 11th, at Mary Pickford D’Place Theater here in Cathedral City.