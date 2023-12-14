News

College of the Desert is Breaking Barriers in Education

College of the Desert is now a California Virtual College within the Community College’s Online Exchange Program. They will be enhancing enrollment, completion, and accessibility statewide. The CVC Exchange offers 100+ colleges seamless access, online courses at no extra cost, and flexible schedules. Winter session courses available from January 3 to January 24. For more information visit https://cvc.edu/.

By: Pristine Villarreal

December 14, 2023

