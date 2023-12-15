News
African Children’s Choir Perform Tonight
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA – The African Children’s Choir is performing at the Northgate Community Church in Cathedral City tonight. The choir is part of "Music For Life", and international Christian organization fostering education and leadership skills for impoverished children in Africa. No tickets are required for this performance, but donations are appreciated. Doors opened at 7pm with the first performance starting shortly after.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 15, 2023
