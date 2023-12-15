News
Ben & Jerry’s Teams Up With The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Ben and Jerry’s at the River and The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department have teamed up for quite the charitable cause. The two organizations are running a toy drive for kid up to age 12 in the Valley. County Sheriff staff members will be on hand to collect at the event, with a focus on handing out these donations to children that deputies have interacted with on patrol shifts or recommended by school counselors.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 15, 2023
