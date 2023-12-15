Marine Corps Holiday Luncheon in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is presenting a Marine Corps Holiday Luncheon tomorrow. The event will honor 50 active-duty marines, sailors, and their families. Doors open at 10:30am with a special program running from 11:30 to 3pm. There will be music, cornhole, billiards, and raffles. And if you would like to support our marines, $25 gift cards are appreciated. To RSVP visit https://vfwauxca.org/.