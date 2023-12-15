Palm Springs Boys Basketball’s focus on consistency to sustained success continues

It takes a lot to make it to the top and stay there. For the Palm Springs Boys Basketball team, it’s a lot of hard work and consistency. The Indians have five Desert Empire League Championships in eight seasons to show for it. They know about the target on their backs in the DEL but it all comes down to consistency. "Sustained success is the most difficult type of success," says head coach Chris Howard. "We really wanted to stay and sustain, and be consistent throughout the games, practice and its all starts with practice like today." While the vision and direction is set in stone from the court side boss, the hard work ethic is top to bottom of the roster. "It’s just our work ethic and what we believe we can do," says senior point guard Kaileb Webb. "And the stuff that Coach Howard instills in us." And it’s not just what they do every season when winter sports roll around, it’s an all year long commitment for many of them. "It’s really just all the work that we put into the summer in the off-season. And just us being together and around each other so much," says Webb. Zach Buley, senior guard & forward for the Indians agrees. There’s a lot of work that is put in that people don’t always see. "We’re just in the gym all every day. Summer, Fall, Springs, we never really have too much time off and all that time in the gym will pay off," says Buley. The Indians are currently 8-1 with their first league game of the season set for December 21st against the Shadow Hills Knights.