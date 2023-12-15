Tail-A-Thon Brings In Over 60k!

If you watched yesterday, NBC Palm Springs teamed up with The Palm Springs Animal Shelter for its first Tail-A-Thon! And it was a MAJOR success! We’re pleased to announce that we completely crushed our goal, and were able to raise over 60 thousand dollars in donations! The Valley more than came together to help keep the shelter operations running, and helping out 4-legged friends find their furever homes. A huge thank you to everyone at home! Just shows what a truly great and generous community we live in. The love and support was felt by all. So from all of us here at NBC Palm Springs, we say a huge THANK YOU!