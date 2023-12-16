Best of the best in Valley to compete in 2023 Desert Elite Showcase

The best of the very best in the Coachella Valley will be on display Saturday at Palm Desert High School. Local senior football players will hit the field one more time in an East vs. West showdown — with two desert legends as sideline boss. Our Tali Letoi caught up with Pat Blackburn and Patrick Rivenes about the big game and why it’s more than just getting the win for our local athletes. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @deserteliteshowcase