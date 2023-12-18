News
Ed Begley Jr. ‘To The Temple of Tranqulity… And Step On It!’ Book Signing
On Sunday a book signing for Ed Begley Jr. was held in Palm Springs. Originally scheduled in November, the event was rescheduled due to the author’s illness. Begley is well known for his roles in "Pineapple Express" and "Better Call Saul". Fans joined him from 2pm to 4pm to get their copies signed and catch insights from his in-studio interview.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 18, 2023
