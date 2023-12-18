News
Local Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in “Operation Holiday Cheer” Campaign
The Riverside Sheriff’s Department and other local law enforcement agencies are participating in their "Operation Holiday Cheer" campaign. Police are taking part in a parade that will visit local hospitals in an effort to spread positive sentiments during the holiday season. The caravan and campaign got underway earlier this morning and will happen again tomorrow with police visiting over 40 hospitals across several counties.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 18, 2023
