Pair of “Controversial” Holiday Displays Getting Attention in El Paseo

A pair of "edgy" holiday displays are getting a lot of attention in the Coachella Valley. At the Body Deli in El Paseo, there’s a special holiday display featuring a very beautiful winter wonderland. They started a bit of a "Barbie" theme earlier this year when the Barbie movies released. The Barbie’s on display have a bit of "fashion-forward", cool, and hip aesthetic, yet remaining family-friendly.