SoCal Weather Briefing Monday December 18, 2023
Your SoCal ‘Monday Morning’ Weather Briefing! The Coachella Valley will be under a mix of sun and clouds with dry air and above-normal temperatures in the middle-70s. There will be chance of precipitation West of the Valley Tuesday and Wednesday, then showers and thunderstorms for just about all of SoCal Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 18, 2023
