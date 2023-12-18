Entertainment Report
The Living Desert Zoo And Gardens WildLights Display
The Living Desert Zoo is in full festive holiday cheer with their beautiful WildLights display up for the holiday season. The celebration runs on select nights until December 30th from 6pm to 9pm. Fan favorites such as the Tunnel of Lights, smore’s station, and holiday carousel are all back this year. Steve Sumerall brings us a look at the bright and cheery holiday display.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 18, 2023
