Jillian Bell, Robin Thede, Chris Redd Talk “Candy Cane Lane” and the Magic of Christmas

Eddie Murphy wants to have the best neighborhood Christmas decoration in the new Amazon Prime Video Christmas comedy "Candy Cane Lane." And the magical but mysterious elf Pepper, played by Jillian Bell, may be able to help. I sat down with Bell and her living figurines played by Robin Theade and Chris Redd for this interview where they talk about their interest in making "Candy Cane Lane," their characters, and the joys of the holiday season. "Candy Cane Lane" is now out on Amazon Prime Video. See our interview below. For our complete look at "Candy Cane Lane," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/12/CANDY-CANE-LANE-CAST-INTERVIEWS.mp4