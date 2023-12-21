No limits for Xavier Prep Girls Basketball this season

The Xavier Prep Lady Saints are aiming for the top of the Desert Empire League with leaders from top to bottom ready to make noise this season. They’re 11-3 on the season but 1-0 in Desert Empire League play. Coach Thaddis Bosley attributes much the girls success to the many returners they have and the hard work they put in together. "We’re feeling great about it. We’re just happy to be back, we’re really fortunate to have a group of returners," says Coach Bosley. "Last year we had a lot of freshman have to play big minutes, so it’s only paying dividends for us this year." One of the returners includes last season’s DEL Co-MVP Amoree Ferrel, who says she’s ready for another season once again. "I think our biggest strengths is that we do everything together," says Ferrel. "If one of us is down, everyone is just there picking you up. It’s positive energy all around." Sophomore guard Grace Thomsen is in her second season with the Lady Saints and says it’s all fun but winning is another plus early on this year. "It feels really good. It’s been fun to be able to work so hard together as a team and it’s great to be off to such a good start and I’m just hoping that we can push each other so we can continue the same way." It also helps that her little sister is also on the team this year. "My sister came in as a freshman so I get to play with her and it’s really fun," says Thomsen. "Honestly, I just think we’re so close and so together all the time that we’re really there to push each other and we’re able to show the on the court." And Coach Bosley agrees. "A lot of teams talk about family and all that but we are truly a family," says Bosley. "we work just as hard on the mental and emotional stuff about the game as anything else." The Xavier Prep Lady Saints remain undefeated in the Desert Empire League play. They face Shadow Hills next on January 9th.