Xavier Prep Football Standout Kyle Hill signs with UC Davis

High school athletes across the nation took a big step to following their dreams to the next level including ne Xavier Prep football star, Kyle Hill. The talented defensive lineman inked his National Letter of Intent with UC Davis. He’ll be suiting up as an Aggies outside linebacker next Fall and call UC Davis Health Stadium his new home. View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC Palm Springs (@nbcpalmsprings) Family, friends, and coaches all joined to celebrate with Kyle for the big moment. The All-DEL standout called it a relief to finally make it official. "It’s definitely a relief than having to think about where I’m gonna go and what decision I’m gonna make," says Hill. "It’s kind of like a shock that I can. I didn’t expect to be playing college football but I’m grateful of the opportunity that I have and I hope to make everyone proud."