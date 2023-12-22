News
Palm Desert Sheriff’s Department Distributes Holiday Cheer
It may have felt like Thanksgiving yesterday, but like it or not Christmas is just a couple of days away. To help those in need, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has begun distributing the toys they’ve been collecting over the past month to low income families. The Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station posted on social media showing the distributions and thanking all who participated and made it possible.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 22, 2023
