News
Burrtec Offers To Pick Up Old Christmas Trees
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – If you don’t want to leave home, Burrtec is offering to pick up any undecorated Christmas Trees over the next few weeks. They’re asking neighbors to place the tree next to your trash barrels and they’ll take care of it. They are asking if you have a tree over 6ft that you cut it in half, but a reminder that the pickup schedule will run one day late this week.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 26, 2023
