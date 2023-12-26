News
Palm Springs International Airport Travel After Christmas
PALM SPRINGS, CA – It’s the-post Christmas rush. Airports across the country and here in the Valley are still filled with travelers as they head home, or to the next destination. The Palm Springs International Airport was host to large crowds over the holiday weekend. The airport had to issue a travel advisory after the main parking lot reached maximum capacity, encouraging passengers to get dropped off.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 26, 2023
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...