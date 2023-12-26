News

Palm Springs International Airport Travel After Christmas

PALM SPRINGS, CA – It’s the-post Christmas rush. Airports across the country and here in the Valley are still filled with travelers as they head home, or to the next destination. The Palm Springs International Airport was host to large crowds over the holiday weekend. The airport had to issue a travel advisory after the main parking lot reached maximum capacity, encouraging passengers to get dropped off.

By: Pristine Villarreal

December 26, 2023

