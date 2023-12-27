News
Desert Hot Springs Police Department Unveil “Citizen’s Police Academy” Programs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced new opportunities to join the Citizen’s Police Academy. There are two different programs from LGBTQ awareness to better understanding how to protect and serve. Applications are due in January 1st or January 31st, depending on what program you choose. All sessions will be held at Desert Hot Springs City Hall.
By: Pristine Villarreal
December 27, 2023
