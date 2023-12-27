Walter Clark Legal Group Offering “Safe Ride Home” Program New Year’s Eve Weekend

COACHELLA VALLEY, CA – In an effort to keep everyone safe on the roads this year, the Walter Clark Legal Group is offering their ‘Safe Ride Home’ program again this New Year’s Eve weekend. The group will reimburse local residents for one ride in an Uber, Lyft, or cab this Friday night through Monday January 1st from 10pm until 3am. If you’re interested, you’ll need to register. You can register here at https://www.eventbrite.com/.